Call for Alzheimer’s Association education volunteers in coastal NC counties

Alzheimer's Association community educators are trained volunteers who assist with education and outreach programs as well as provide support to families living with dementia.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is expanding its team of volunteers to serve individuals and families in Brunswick, Carteret, Craven, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender counties.

They deliver community education programs developed by the Alzheimer’s Association on topics that are related to Alzheimer’s disease, other dementias, and memory loss.

Community educators are trained to deliver programs both in-person and virtually.

“Volunteers like our community educators play a vital role in making a difference in our communities,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “Our dedicated volunteers are invaluable and integral to furthering our mission and to impacting the lives of caregivers and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer community educator, visit volunteer.alz.org, or contact Brooke Vallely at bbvallely@alz.org or at 919-241-5960.