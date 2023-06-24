Camel, donkeys among 57 animals seized during animal neglect investigation in Horry County

Photo: HCPD

One person has been charged and 57 animals seized after an animal neglect investigation near Nichols.

On Wednesday, June 14, Horry County Police received a tip about possible animal neglect at a location off of Highway 57 in the Nichols area.

Officials say they served a search warrant at the location on Friday, June 16th, and found evidence of the neglect.

A total of 57 animals were seized, including a camel, dogs, guinea pigs, bunnies, horses, miniature ponies, donkeys, ducks, swans, chickens, seagulls, and a fox, according to HCPD.

Click here to read the whole story.