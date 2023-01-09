Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony in Wilmington sells out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony was a huge success, according to organizers – selling out all 750 lantern sleeves for the first time since the event started.

After purchasing a lantern sleeve – hundreds of people lined up to have their decorated sleeve attached to a floating base to then be released into the CAM Reflecting Pond.

The event is a community day event meant to share with family and friends – it’s also a day to honor or memorialize a loved one, or cherish a special moment.

The ceremony is an expression of remembrance, reflection, and gratitude.

Marsha Graham-Ali said she thinks about her son Gerald Alston all the time, and wanted to do something special in his honor.

“So this is my son who passed away on July 9. 2019, and I try to remember him in everything I can,” she said. “So when I heard about the Cameron Art Museum doing floating candles I had to get one for my son.”

All proceeds from the lantern sleeves will benefit the Cameron Art Museums programs, exhibitions, and events.

Those who’d like to support the museum can here, and more information about upcoming events can be found here.