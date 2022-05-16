Camp Lejeune security upgrades will require phased Wilson gate closures
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Gate will experience phased closures over the next three months for security upgrades beginning May 25 at 6:00 p.m.
While additional sentries will be posted to accommodate increased traffic at the Holcomb Gate, drivers can expect delays during the following key construction dates at the Wilson Gate:
Phase 1: May 25 at 6:00 p.m. to June 24 at 6:00 p.m.
- All outbound lanes closed.
- Personnel should exit the installation via the Holcomb Gate.
- Bougainville Drive will be limited to personnel accessing the adjacent military housing neighborhoods or Camp Johnson from MCB Camp Lejeune.
Phase 2: July 5 at 6:00 p.m. to July 26 at 6:00 p.m.
- All inbound lanes closed.
- Personnel should access the installation via the Holcomb Gate.
- All visitors should use the MCB Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the MCAS New River Visitor Center for visitor services.
Phase 3: Aug. 11 at 6:00 p.m. to Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m.
- Complete gate closure.
- Personnel should access and exit the installation via the Holcomb Gate.
- All visitors should use the MCB Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the MCAS New River Visitor Center for visitor services.