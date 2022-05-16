Camp Lejeune security upgrades will require phased Wilson gate closures

Security upgrades require Camp Lejeune phased gate closures. (Photo: MGN)

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Gate will experience phased closures over the next three months for security upgrades beginning May 25 at 6:00 p.m.

While additional sentries will be posted to accommodate increased traffic at the Holcomb Gate, drivers can expect delays during the following key construction dates at the Wilson Gate:

Phase 1: May 25 at 6:00 p.m. to June 24 at 6:00 p.m.

All outbound lanes closed.

Personnel should exit the installation via the Holcomb Gate.

Bougainville Drive will be limited to personnel accessing the adjacent military housing neighborhoods or Camp Johnson from MCB Camp Lejeune.

Phase 2: July 5 at 6:00 p.m. to July 26 at 6:00 p.m.

All inbound lanes closed.

Personnel should access the installation via the Holcomb Gate.

All visitors should use the MCB Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the MCAS New River Visitor Center for visitor services.

Phase 3: Aug. 11 at 6:00 p.m. to Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m.