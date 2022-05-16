Camp Lejeune security upgrades will require phased Wilson gate closures

Security upgrades require Camp Lejeune phased gate closures. (Photo: MGN)

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Gate will experience phased closures over the next three months for security upgrades beginning May 25 at 6:00 p.m.

While additional sentries will be posted to accommodate increased traffic at the Holcomb Gate, drivers can expect delays during the following key construction dates at the Wilson Gate:

Phase 1: May 25 at 6:00 p.m. to June 24 at 6:00 p.m.

  •  All outbound lanes closed.
  • Personnel should exit the installation via the Holcomb Gate.
  • Bougainville Drive will be limited to personnel accessing the adjacent military housing neighborhoods or Camp Johnson from MCB Camp Lejeune.

Phase 2: July 5 at 6:00 p.m. to July 26 at 6:00 p.m.

  • All inbound lanes closed.
  • Personnel should access the installation via the Holcomb Gate.
  • All visitors should use the MCB Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the MCAS New River Visitor Center for visitor services.

Phase 3: Aug. 11 at 6:00 p.m. to Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

  • Complete gate closure.
  • Personnel should access and exit the installation via the Holcomb Gate.
  •  All visitors should use the MCB Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the MCAS New River Visitor Center for visitor services.
