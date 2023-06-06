Canada wildfires cause air quality alert in NC, including local counties

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for much of North Carolina due to smoke, haze and fine particles from active wildfires that are happening all the way in Canada.

All North Carolina counties are under the alert apart from counties in Southeastern North Carolina, which are expected to remain in the upper Code Yellow range until Tuesday at midnight, when they are predicted be moved to Code Orange.

After midnight, the Code Orange air quality action day will continue into Wednesday until midnight.

Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender Counties are included in the alert.

Other Southeastern NC counties that will be moved to a Code Orange alert at midnight on Tuesday include:

Sampson

Duplin

Lenoir

Beaufort

Onslow

Carteret

Jones

Craven

Pamlico

According to The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ), Code Orange on the Air Quality Index indicates the potential for elevated levels of particle pollution that could impact sensitive populations.

Sensitive populations include older adults, younger children, and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma.

These groups may experience health impacts when outdoors for long periods of time during the conditions.

NCDEQ recommends limited prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

For the latest air quality information, click here.

For a list of resources for keeping safe around wildfire smoke, click here.