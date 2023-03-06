Cancelled car show for hospice patient travels 150 miles to hospital to make it happen

Lower Cape Fear LifeCare planned for DJ McLeod to see show at Laney,

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Everyone’s hearts were broken on Friday when the car show planned for DJ McLeod had to be canceled because of his health. Lower Cape Fear LifeCare had planned for the recently-graduated Laney student to see the car show locally at his alma mater.

DJ is in hospice care and has been fighting cancer since last June, which cost him his senior year on the football field.

When the medical team at UNC Childrens Hospital advised the car show could still happen but would need to be in Raleigh instead of Wilmington, Michael Donofrino stepped up.

Donofino originally offered DJ a ride in his camo-wrapped Audi R8, and worked on bringing the show to DJ. With help from Carolina Exotic Cars, over a dozen eexotic vehicles were in the hospital parking lot for DJ to see.

The Laney football family is having a Walkathon for DJ at the high school’s track on March 25th. It begins at 10 am. More information can be found below: