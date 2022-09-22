Cancer-fighting McLeod surprises Laney teammates at pep rally

Buccaneers were about to play in their first conference game before the senior surprised everyone

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Last Friday, the pep rally at Laney high school before the Buccaneer’s first conference game was going as scheduled. But a pleasant surprise was the star of the show.

Laney senior D.J. McLeod, who has been battling cancer since June, showed up at the rally, unbeknownst to everyone there, even the team’s head coach Luke Little.

D.J. was originally planning on attending picture day, and then found out his team had the rally. Coach Little adds that it was awesome for both DJ and the whole school.

D.J. is attacking round 4 of chemotherapy before beginning radiation next week.

The Laney Football Family is still collecting donations to ease the burden on the family during this very difficult time.