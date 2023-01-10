Cape Fear airports significantly contribute to economy, NCDOT report says

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– The North Carolina Department of Transportation released its State of Aviation Report on Monday.

It shows that public airports across the state contribute a combined 72-billion dollars and 330-thousand jobs to the economy.

Several airports in our area are listed in the report, including Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island. It accounted for 378-million dollars in economic output.

Airport Director, Howie Franklin says they’ve seen a steady increase in passenger numbers over the last four years, and there’s a big reason for that.

“It’s because of location, location, location. People see it. If you fly in over the area we show as excitingly as Niagara Falls. We’re a waterfront community with good weather and good people. In the last two years it rose another 97.5 million in two years, and that’s all because of location.”

In Wilmington, ILM had over 2.5 billion dollars in economic impact. airport Director Jeff Bourk issued a statement on the report, which reads, “We’re proud of the strong economic impact ILM has on our economy. The report is based on 2021 data and we know, with ILM’s continued growth, ILM’s impact has increased even more.”

In Whiteville, Columbus County Municipal Airport had an economic output of 3.8 million. Curtis L. Brown Jr Field in Elizabethtown came in with 21.1 million, and Odell Williamson Municipal, in Ocean Isle Beach contributed 6.6 million dollars to the economy.