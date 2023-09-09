Cape Fear Buddy Walk coming to Belville Riverwalk Park next month

(WWAY) — Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is hosting the Cape Fear Buddy Walk at Belville Riverwalk Park Saturday, October 14.

It’s happening from 9:00 a.m. until noon. The morning will feature games, activities, performances, food trucks and vendors from community organizations. The event will end with a scenic walk around the park’s nature trail.

The awareness event is the organization’s largest fundraiser with all proceeds going to support programs and services for those with Down syndrome and their families in southeastern NC. Walkers can still register for free or make donations at https://give.classy.org/capefearbuddywalk2023. Volunteers are also needed.

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and is designated as a time to celebrate people with Down syndrome and make others aware of their abilities and accomplishments. The organization expects more than five hundred people to gather for this year’s Buddy Walk celebration.