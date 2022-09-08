Cape Fear Buddy Walk raising money for Down Syndrome next month

The Cape Fear Buddy Walk is returning this year (Photo: Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome of Southeastern NC, Inc.)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A special fundraiser is being held in October to raise money for people with Down Syndrome.

Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is kicking off a celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month by hosting the Cape Fear Buddy Walk at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday, October 8th.

The event will run from 9:00 am until noon, and feature games, activities, performances, food trucks and vendors from community organizations.

Organizers say they plan to end with a scenic walk around the park’s nature trail.

The awareness event is the organization’s largest fundraiser and all funds go to support programs and services for those with Down syndrome and their families.

Walkers can register for free or make donations HERE.