Cape Fear CC announces first basketball camp

Dates are May 31 to June 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Cape Fear CC announced it’s first ever basketball camp for youths on Tuesday.

Camp dates are from May 31 through June 3. Times of each session run from 9am to 12 pm.

Cape Fear says reach out to Coach Mason Mullins at MMullins@cfcc.edu to secure a spot.