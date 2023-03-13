Cape Fear CC knocks off Brunswick CC in Region 10 championship

Sea Devils win 85-65 and advance to the NCJAA tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Sea Devils Men’s Basketball took on the Brunswick Dolphins on Saturday afternoon and were crowned Region 10 Conference Champions at home in the Schwartz Center. Cape Fear (seeded #4 in tournament play) defeated the Dolphins 85-65, following Friday afternoon’s matchup where they defeated #1 seed Caldwell Tech 89-85 to solidify their spot in the Championship. By winning the Region 10 Conference Tournament, the Sea Devils have punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, KS March 20-25, 2023.



Cape Fear Men’s Basketball last appeared in the Region 10 Tournament in 2019 where they earned the Region 10 Championship title. 2019 was also the Sea Devils’ most recent appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament. This is Head Coach Mark Lane’s first Region 10 Conference Championship as Head Coach, as Lane served as an Assistant Coach under then-Head Coach now CFCC Director of Athletics Ryan Mantlo during their 2019 Championship.

“Extremely proud of our team and what we have accomplished this season,” says Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mark Lane. “We look forward to traveling to Hutch with this special group of guys.”

“It’s exciting as an Athletic Director to see so many of our teams succeed this year and win championships, but having our Men’s Basketball program win on our home court really hits home,” remarks CFCC Director of Athletics Ryan Mantlo. “I’m excited for our guys to compete on a National stage and shine a positive light on what we’re all about here at Cape Fear”.

The NJCAA DI Men’s Basketball Selection Show was aired live on the NJCAA Network on this past Sunday night – where Cape Fear was seeded #24 and will compete against #9 seed Chipola (Marianna, FL) on Monday, March 20th at 12PM CT. According to the NJAA’s announcement in Summer of 2022, the Division I Men’s Basketball National Tournament Championship game will be televised on ESPN+, while the remainder of the tournament will be streamed on the NJCAA Network website for a fee. All streaming and television updates will be announced per NJCAA official websites and social media channels.