Cape Fear Community College closing Friday, Saturday due to Ian

CFCC has decided to close on Friday, Saturday (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) has joined the growing list of schools modifying their schedule due to Tropical Storm Ian.

CFCC has announced they’ll be closed altogether on Friday and Saturday, with no classes at all.

Several public school systems around the Cape Fear opted for a remote learning day on Friday.

We’ll continue to keep you updated with more schedule changes as they happen.