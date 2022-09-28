Several Cape Fear School Systems announce remote learning day for Friday

A Cape Fear student taking part in remote learning (Photo: WWAY)

(WWAY) — School systems around the Cape Fear are beginning to announce changes to their Friday schedule ahead of the impacts from Hurricane Ian.

New Hanover County Schools, Pender County Schools and Brunswick County Schools have announced they will operate on a remote learning schedule on Friday, September 30th.

No teachers, staff, or students are to report to their school or office building.

Officials say teachers will instruct students on assignments that are to be completed during the day of remote learning.

“Weather can be unpredictable so we felt it was in the best interest of our stakeholders to be proactive and err on the side of safety.” Pender County Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill said. “The plan is to return to a normal schedule on Monday and if that changes for any reason I have confidence in our staff and in our students to make the adjustments needed.”

Bladen County Schools and Columbus County Schools say they will make a decision regarding their Friday plans in the next 24 hours.

We’ll provide updates if/when they announce a change to their plans.