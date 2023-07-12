Cape Fear Community College launches free resume lab for anyone in community

CFCC has announced a free Resume Lab for the community (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has announced the opening of a Resume Lab to provide resume services to everyone in the community.

They say the service is designed to assist individuals, free of charge, to update and craft professional and impactful resumes, empowering them to excel in their careers.

The Resume Lab is located in room 102 in the McLeod Building on CFCC’s downtown Wilmington campus on North Front Street.

The lab is open Mondays from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Wednesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

“We are excited to introduce the Resume Lab to the public and provide this valuable resource to our community,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “In today’s competitive job market, having a strong resume is crucial, and we are committed to helping individuals present themselves effectively and put their best foot forward.”

Individuals receiving services from the Resume Lab can also learn more about Cape Fear Community College’s programs and career transition and development opportunities.