Cape Fear Community College to host two candidate forums

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is holding two New Hanover County Commission candidate forums.

The Department of Social Sciences and Student Political Science Club will host Republican candidates on Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m and the Democratic candidates on Tuesday, April 19, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The events will be held at the CFCC Wilmington Campus in the Union Station auditorium (U-170).

The forum is open to the public.