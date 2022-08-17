Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance pulls sponsorship over disagreement with national event promotions company

WILIMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance pulled sponsorship from an event slated for this Saturday due to a disagreement with Live Nation.

Port City Jerry Day, which features Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tribute bands, benefits the United Way Cape Fear Area.

The alliance sponsored the event last year and served only local craft beer.

There was no issue until the alliance was informed non-local, commercial beer would also be served.

The president of the alliance Ellie Craig said not offering local brews exclusively defeats the purpose of their sponsorship.

“In this particular circumstance we weren’t able to support the event in a way that speaks to the mission of our organization,” she said. “We want to show case local craft beer at this event.”

Pulling out doesn’t mean they don’t support the event or discourage the public from attending, according to Craig.

“We want to support the United Way of Cape Fear Area, doing that at Green Field Lake is a wonderful place to do that, but we really want local craft beer on display,” she said. “We definitely still want people to support Jerry Day.”

According to the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance, their goal is to work with the United Way independently, without the involvement of Live Nation.

According to Craig, the alliance has plans to secure their own alcohol license and insurance for the event next year.

“Our goal moving forward is to not only continue, but also enhance local craft beer availability at Live Oak Bank Pavilion and Greenfield Lake Amphitheater by working with the operators of those venues and find mutually beneficial ways to carry local craft beer,” she said. “These venues give guests a snapshot of what’s unique about our area.”

According to Craig, local craft beer available to the region provides a unique experience for visitors and adds to their experience, which in turn boosts tourism.

The concert starts and 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on August 20 at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater located at 1941 Amphitheater Drive in Wilmington.