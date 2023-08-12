Cape Fear destinations nominated in Southern Living’s South’s Best contest

A large crowd plunges into the ocean at Wrightsville Beach on New Year's Day 2019.

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Several Cape Fear destinations have been nominated in Southern Living magazine’s South’s Best 2024 contest.

Wilmington was nominated as South’s Best City on the Rise, while Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Bald Head Island, Topsail Beach, Southport, Calabash and Oak Island are in the running for Best Waterfront Town.

Voting is now underway through Aug. 23, 2023.

To cast your vote visit www.southernliving.com/souths-best/southsbestvote.