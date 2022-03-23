Cape Fear Distillery’s ‘Cape Fear Rum’ to be served aboard Carnival cruises

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Distillery announced that their Cape Fear Rum has been selected to sail on Carnival Cruise Line starting March 22nd of this year.

Cape Fear Rum will onboard 22 Carnival ships to start the spring cruise season on the “World’s Most Popular Cruise Line.”

According to Zachary Sulkes, Carolinas Cruise Line’s Director of Beverage Operations, Carnival discovered Cape Fear Rum at the 2021 PROOFs Awards in Las Vegas, which has become the largest spirits competition in America.

According to Sulkes, “Carnival chose only three new rum brands to onboard this year and we chose Cape Fear Rum because of its smooth, tropical taste and nautical branding, which is perfect for our ships’ bars.”

The process to get Cape Fear Rum aboard Carnival has taken about a year, but Alex Munroe, owner of Cape Fear Distillery, says that “everyone at Carnival has been very supportive to work with.”