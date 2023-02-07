Cape Fear Explorers unearth historic coins, buttons in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A local group recently unearthed centuries-old history.

Cape Fear Explorers is a non-profit based out of Southport who say their mission is to find and preserve history.

The group did just that on Sunday, digging up some historic artifacts near Sturgeon Creek in Leland.

War of 1812 Navy Officer’s Button (Photo: Cape Fear Explorers)

1874 Seated Liberty Dime (Photo: Cape Fear Explorers)

General Service Eagle Button (Photo: Cape Fear Explorers)

Explorers say they found a War of 1812 Navy Officer’s button, a 1874 Seated Liberty dime and a General Service Eagle button lost by a Union Soldier during the Civil War.

But their biggest find was a very rare 1795 American Large Cent, known has a flowing hair bust. This particular coin is also known as a lettered edged variety and one out of only 37,000 that were produced, according to the group.

Cape Fear Explorers routinely dig up history around the Cape Fear area.