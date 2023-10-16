Cape Fear Festival of Trees returning to Aquarium next month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An annual holiday event for more than three decades is returning next month to the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

In an effort to accommodate more visitors, the event is opening earlier than in the past, welcoming visitors beginning November 17th.

The event will run through January 2nd, offering a forest of uniquely decorated trees dispersed throughout the NC Aquarium’s displays.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the Aquarium at Fort Fisher again this year,” Katie Tate, director of foundation, said. “It is the perfect space to complement the more than 50 trees displayed during the festival. This year, the festival begins a little earlier than in past years, which gives even more people the chance to enjoy the decorated trees.”

Local businesses, groups, organizations, families and individuals sponsor the trees. Sponsors often decorate their own trees, but can also designate Lower Cape Fear LifeCare to have a volunteer decorate the tree to fit their theme.

“Each year offers guests something different as sponsors pick their own tree themes,” Tate continued. “Some chose a theme that represents their mission, plays off a current popular trend, focuses on the services or products that the particular business offers, or honors and remembers loved ones.”

Those interested in sponsoring a tree can contact Anne Hewet at 910-530-2479 or email Anne.Hewett@lifecare.org. People interested in booking a specific date should reserve their tickets early on the aquarium website.