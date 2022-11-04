Cape Fear Festival of Trees returning to NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher

The Cape Fear Festival of Trees is returning to the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher this month (Photo: WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — One of the area’s longest-running and favorite holiday events is returning this month.

The Cape Fear Festival of Trees starts November 18th at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher and will run through January 2, 2023.

The event will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

“Cape Fear Festival of Tree has been a holiday staple for more than 30 years,” foundation director Katie Tate said. “The aquarium offers the perfect backdrop to walk through the forest of creatively decorated trees. Each year, our sponsors come up with some very creative themes and they have lots of fun bringing them to life.”

About 50 themed trees will be set up throughout the aquarium. Trees are sponsored by local businesses, groups, organizations, and individuals.

Tickets for the event must be purchased in advance on the aquarium’s website. You are advised to get yours early to secure the date and time that you want.