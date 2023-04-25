Cape Fear firefighters helping contain Croatan National Forest blaze

NEW BERN, NC (WWAY) — A large wildfire has been burning in the Croatan National Forest near New Bern for a week.

The US Forest Service says the fire spanned 36,000 acres as of Monday night, and was around 30-percent contained.

A fire official says there are three firefighters from Columbus County, two from Pender County and one from Brunswick County helping with putting out the flames.

The caused of the fire has not yet been determined.