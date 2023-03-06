Cape Fear Garden Club making plans for its 70th Annual Azalea Garden Tour

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Garden Club (CFGC) is getting ready for next month’s Azalea Garden Tour which will be the organization’s 70th annual event.

Club members gathered for a kickoff party Sunday, March 5, at Goldie and Michael Stetten’s home in Landfall. The theme for this year’s Azalea Garden Tour is “Nature Inspired Artistry.”

Since 1953, the club has invited guests to some of the Cape Fear’s most exceptional gardens, both private and public.

This year’s garden tour will be held April 14 – 16 and there are 13 gardens on the tour. All gardens are open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., except Kenan Chapel.

This year’s gardens are:

Garden 1: Percy & Lillian Smith, 615 Forest Hills Drive

Garden 2: George & Cynthia Boylan, 612 Forest Hills Drive

Garden 3: Israel & Dalia Nir, 413 Forest Hills Drive

Garden 4: Marc Long & Curt Hersey, 2227 Parham Drive

Garden 5: Gregg Thomas & Tom Faust, Green Acres, 2318 Blythe Road

Garden 6: Glen & Judy Watford, 7005 Finian Drive

Garden 7: Peggy Baddour & Gabriel Norman, Live Oaks, 7527 Masonboro Sound Road

Garden 8: Airlie Gardens, 300 Airlie Road (NOTE: This garden will be closed on Friday.) Gardens 9-13 are accessible via shuttle bus ONLY.

SHUTTLE LOCATION: Mayfaire Towncenter. (Park between Fuel Fitness Wilmington at 980 Town Center Drive and Fox & House Bar + Grill at 920 Town Center Drive. Parking is ONLY available in the rear of this area.)

Garden 9: Kenan Chapel, 510 Arboretum Drive. (Hours: Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Garden 10: Karen Root, 602 Dundee Drive

Garden 11: John & Jessica Spencer, 2017 Balmoral Place

Garden 12: Peter & Brook Dorosko, 1516 Radian Road

Garden 13: Jim & Jane Pierson, 1521 Radian Road

“On behalf of every member of the Cape Fear Garden Club, we want to thank our garden homeowners who have graciously volunteered their time, energy, and funds to make this year’s Anniversary Tour a spectacular event,” said Goldie Stetten, Laurel Maultsby and Hillary McNeir who are serving as charis of this year’s Azalea Garden Tour.

Tickets are good for admission all three days. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paid adult. Tickets may be purchased at Garden Tour Ticket partners, at each garden during the tour, and online at www.CapeFearGardenClub.org.

If you plan to attend, watch your step, wear comfortable shoes and check for weather updates. Some steps may not have railings. For the latest information on weather and other updates, check the CFGC’s website. Pets are not allowed.

As you enter many of the neighborhoods, parking will only be allowed on one side of the street. You are asked to observe no parking signs to avoid congestion and keep traffic moving. Park only on the pavement and not the grass. Avoid parking anywhere traffic cones have been set.

The CFGC Azalea Garden Tour is an official event of the North Carolina Azalea Festival.