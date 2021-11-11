Cape Fear Garden Club unveils Blue Star Marker in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Garden Club celebrated Veterans Day by unveiling a Blue Star Memorial Marker on the riverwalk in downtown Wilmington.

The marker is placed where the riverwalk intersects at Chestnut and Water Streets. Mayor Bill Saffo proclaimed today Blue Star Memorial Day in Wilmington.

Committee chair Gayle Ward says the Cape Fear Garden Club’s plans to bring a Blue Star Marker to Wilmington have been underway for over a year, and they’re glad to see it become reality.

“As you walk on the riverwalk, our Blue Star marker will be a reminder to you, when you look at it. It will remind you of our men and women who served in the armed forces, and it’s important for us to remember them,” Gayle Ward, Cape Fear Garden Club’s Blue Star Memorial committee chair.

The Cape Fear Garden Club hopes the marker will highlight the city’s strong history with the military.