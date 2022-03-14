Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to host fundraising breakfast to support affordable housing projects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity will host its Golden Hammer Fundraising Breakfast Tuesday morning on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
The event raises critical funding for affordable housing in New Hanover, Pender and Duplin Counties. The breakfast is free to attend but a request for donations will be made that morning. One hundred percent of funds raised will go toward building Habitat homes.
The following presenters will be speaking during the breakfast:
- Christopher Prentice, PhD – Associate Professor of Nonprofit Management and Director of the Center for Social Impact at UNCW
- Lauren McKenzie – Executive Director, Cape Fear Habitat
- Alex – A Habitat Homeowner
- Reid Murchison, III – Principal of the Murchison Group and Cape Fear Habitat Founder
The breakfast will be held from 7:00 – 8:45 a.m. in the UNCW Burney Center. Those attending should park in Lot M at 4941 Riegle Rd.
Last minute reservations may be made by calling 910.762.4744 ext. 102.