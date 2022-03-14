Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to host fundraising breakfast to support affordable housing projects

Local corporate leaders build homes with Habitat for Humanity (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity will host its Golden Hammer Fundraising Breakfast Tuesday morning on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

The event raises critical funding for affordable housing in New Hanover, Pender and Duplin Counties. The breakfast is free to attend but a request for donations will be made that morning. One hundred percent of funds raised will go toward building Habitat homes.

The following presenters will be speaking during the breakfast:

Christopher Prentice, PhD – Associate Professor of Nonprofit Management and Director of the Center for Social Impact at UNCW

Lauren McKenzie – Executive Director, Cape Fear Habitat

Alex – A Habitat Homeowner

Reid Murchison, III – Principal of the Murchison Group and Cape Fear Habitat Founder

The breakfast will be held from 7:00 – 8:45 a.m. in the UNCW Burney Center. Those attending should park in Lot M at 4941 Riegle Rd.

Last minute reservations may be made by calling 910.762.4744 ext. 102.