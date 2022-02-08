Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge to feature bands, Irish dancers and leprechauns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 5th Annual Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge takes place this weekend in downtown Wilmington. The event will feature bands, Irish dancers and a variety of other entertainment.

So, what exactly is a hooley?

“Hooley is an Irish lively party and what we do is we celebrate the Irish heritage by bringing together fans and events, to raise money and have a good time,” said Greg Moser who is one of event’s organizers.

Money raised from the event will cover some of the expenses for the 22nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade which will be held Saturday, March 12.

“It is a fantastic family-friendly event that marches down Front Street and ends in an Irish Festival,” said Moser.

This year’s event will feature two new bands performing for the first time in Wilmington including the Black Friday Celtic Band from Myrtle Beach which is made up of law enforcement officers and teachers.

“Their music focuses on storytelling,” Moser said.

Also performing Saturday, the kilt-kickin’ Celtic group called the Banana Band.

“They’re from the green hills of the Piedmont and they’ve got two albums out,” Moser said. “These two bands are gonna add a lot to our Hooley this year.”

The Walsh-Kelley Irish dancers will also perform on stage in the afternoon.

“Watching those Irish dancers, it really focuses you back on the Irish heritage and culture; and they add a lot to the event,” Moser said.

There will also be prizes offered to winners of the Irish karaoke and dress like a Leprechaun contests.

The entertainment schedule is:

1:15 p.m. – Solo Piper Dennis Ryan

1:30 p.m. – Black Friday Celtic Band

2:30 p.m.- Best Dressed Leprechaun Contest

2:40 p.m. – Black Friday Celtic Band

3:40 p.m. – Wilmington Police Pipes and Drums

4:00 p.m. – Irish Karaoke Contest

4:25 p.m. – Walsh-Kelley Irish Dancers

4:50 p.m. – Banna Band

WWAY Meteorologist Ramel Carpenter is forecasting mild temps and sunny skies on Saturday.

“But just in case the sun doesn’t shine, we do have tents for the stage and several others for guests,” Moser said. “In addition to those, we also can perform indoors but it’s gonna be a great event, we’re counting on the sun shining on the hooley.”

Funds raised this weekend will support the St. Patrick’s Day Parade happening next month. Moser says the parade, which is a partnership with Cool Wilmington, is a great economic boost for businesses in downtown Wilmington.

“All of the money raised goes back into the community, and supports downtown merchants and downtown Wilmington with bringing all those folks down there,” Moser said.

The 5th Annual Cape Fear Hooley Under the Bridge takes place Saturday, Feb. 12, from 1-7 p.m. at Waterline Brewing, at 721 Surry Street.

For more information about the parade, contact Joe Costy at 910-444-9743 or by email at wilmingtonparade2022@gmail.com.