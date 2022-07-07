‘Cape Fear Karate Kid’ keeps winning, eyes another gold

Shelby Milliken is a 3-time AAU champion at the age of 7

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) – At just 7 years old, Shelby Milliken has reached incredible heights in the sport of Karate.

“A normal 7-year-old doesn’t do the stuff I do,” says Shelby.

She’s confident, but humble.

“My senseis are very hard working and I dedicate my success to all of them. They’ve worked so hard to helped me achieve my goals since I’ve started.”

And the achievements are plenty. She’s a 3-time AAU national champion, and a 3-time state champion. She’s on the ballot for the Isshin-ryu hall of fame, and a candidate for the 12u female athlete of the year. Up next is the Junior Olympics in Greensboro.

Even though she’s already accomplished so much, Shelby says she’s motivated to keep achieving, but that’s not what drives her.

“Motivation is just a feeling. What keeps you on the warrior kid path is discipline,” says Shelby. “Discipline comes from the heart, the mind, and the spirit.”