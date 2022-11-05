Cape Fear Kite Festival kicks off in bright way

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – More than the Carolina Beach Ferris wheel lit up the sky Friday night.

A kite night fly kicked off the Cape Fear Kite Festival on the beach.

Hundreds of kids and adults gazed up at the sky to watch the brightly colored LED lights move with the wind.

The Skillen family have been to the festival before, but seeing the kites at night was a first for them.

“Alien invasion is what I think when I see this, but it’s fantastic,” said Lisa Skillen.

“I think they’re really cool, they fill up the sky and are just, like, colorful,” said Dominique Skillen.

“I think they’re cool because it’s the first time I’ve ever seen LED kites,” Alannah Skillen.

Festivities continue all weekend with live music at Fort Fisher State Recreation Area, with food trucks and of course more kites flown by professionals, including 31-time award-winning kite flyer John Barresi who will also fly his sports kites along Fort Fisher Beach this weekend.

Festival goers can stop by the kite decorating tent to create an original masterpiece, to then fly.

According to Margo Walker, it was a perfect night to go to the beach. “I like the Tom and Jerry kite that was cute,” she said. “It’s just really pretty over the ocean especially when there’s a full moon, and it’s shining on the ocean, I think it’s really pretty.”

More information can be found here.