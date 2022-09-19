Cape Fear Latino festival draws large crowd

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Arboretum was transformed into a Latin party Sunday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

It was a day of celebration in Cape Fear, especially for the Latin community who embraced their culture.

The family-friendly festival featured Latin-inspired dance, music, and entertainment.

Marimer Mackenzie works in the New Hanover Office of Diversity and Equity Department.

“The Hispanic population in Wilmington is growing and we want to display that pride,” she said.

The pride of Latin cultures and the desire to share them.

“Oh my gosh the diversity is wonderful we have people from everywhere,” said Mackenzie

According to Cape Fear Latinos Secretary Jean Locada the event is their first, but won’t be their last.

“It makes me feel proud, being proud of this community, the Hispanic community for us to put something like this together,” he said.

Cape Fear Latinos was established by Friends of the Arboretum and partnered with the county for this event which was put not only to showcase Latin culture but to distinguish the traditions within Latin America, according to their Cape Fear Latinos Co-President Jazmin Trejo.

“It is also for the people to learn about the culture through the dance, through the food and not to confuse it,” she said.

Festival-goers had a chance to watch performances that represented Colombia, Mexico, and El Salvador, and browse vendors like artist Cipriano Ruiz.

“It was the first time I came to Wilmington like that, and it was pretty good,” he said. “I think everybody had a good time.”

So good, Mackenzie said the turnout was more than expected.

“We might have to find a different place next year, and it makes it so sad because we love the arboretum, but it looks like we’re growing,” she said.

A change of venue but not a change in partnership for the next festival.