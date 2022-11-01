Cape Fear Middle School teacher selected into NASA ambassador program

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — A 6th grade science teacher at Cape Fear Middle School has been selected to take part in the North Carolina Space Education Ambassadors’ Program.

Mrs. Wolff is one of 16 teachers selected to join the program.

She hopes this opportunity will help her bring new and unique learning opportunities to her classroom.

“In all of this we encourage failure and change,” Wolff said. “So, you can’t stop because it didn’t work, you need to keep trying and see what you need to change to make your plan work, which is what our NASA researches have to do on a daily basis.”

Next summer, Mrs. Wolff will have the opportunity to travel to NASA’s Langley to tour the facilities and learn from NASA scientists, engineers, and education specialists.