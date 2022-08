Cape Fear Museum offering ‘Small Wonders’ event Saturday

(Photo: Cape Fear Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the whole family, the Cape Fear Museum is offering a special event on Saturday.

The Museum will be hosting ‘Small Wonders’, allowing visitors to explore different types of mediums.

The options will include clay, collage, cardboard and printmaking.

Museum staff say attendees can take home the creations they make.