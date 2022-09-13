Cape Fear organization collects over $100,000 worth of school supplies

A local nonprofit collected over $100,000 worth of school supplies (Photo: Communities In Schools of Cape Fear)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After weeks of collecting school supplies for local students, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear has announced their final tally.

According to the nonprofit, their Stuff the Bus campaign blew their collection goal out of the water, seeing $107,52.50 worth of supplies donated.

Items collected included boxes and boxes of notebooks, pencils, backpacks, snacks, etc.

If you didn’t make it out to donate supplies and would still like to help students in need, you can purchase an item from the organization’s Amazon Wish list HERE.