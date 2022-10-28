Cape Fear residents encouraged to dispose of unneeded meds during Take Back Day

Residents are encouraged to dispose of unneeded medication at a Drug Take Back event

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Making sure unused or unwanted prescription medication doesn’t fall into the wrong hands is important for community health and safety.

With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday, New Hanover County Health and Human Services is partnering with local health departments in Pender and Brunswick counties, along with local law enforcement, area municipalities, and community organizations to offer numerous medication disposal drop box locations throughout the tri-county region.

A fall medication disposal event where all medications, syringes and other sharps will be accepted is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Novant Health New Hanover Medical Plaza and Novant Health Scotts Hill Outpatient Surgery Center.

The take back day includes a newly installed prescription medication drop box at the Wrightsville Beach Police Station (321 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach), which became available earlier this week in partnership with Wrightsville Beach and Coastal Horizons. A complete look at where all the prescription drop boxes are located in the tri-county region and the hours they can be accessed is available HERE.

“The epidemic of opioid misuse and resulting tragic consequences is something we are very familiar with in New Hanover County and these drop boxes help citizens who want to do their part to assure unused medication is properly disposed of and doesn’t end up being used for unintended purposes,” Public Health Director David Howard said. “We are grateful to have collaboration between our nearby counties and local municipalities, along with assistance from community and healthcare organizations, to make these boxes available throughout the region and throughout the year to help address this issue.”

In New Hanover County, there are currently 11 sites where unused or unwanted prescriptions can be deposited for disposal, including seven with weekend hours. Boxes at CVS Pharmacy (4600 Oleander Drive), Walgreens (4521 Oleander Drive), UNCW Police Department (5126 Lionfish Drive) and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (3950 Juvenile Justice Center Road, Castle Hayne) are available 24/7.

Items that can be placed in the secure drop box include non-narcotics, narcotics, over the counter medicines, herbals, and veterinary medications. While needles, sharps, liquids, or biohazard materials are not accepted at all drop boxes for safety reasons, some locations do allow these items to be dropped off. You are advised to check with the location you intend to utilize to confirm what is accepted there.