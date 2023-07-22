Cape Fear residents trying to find any way to deal with the heat

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Temperatures have been soaring across the Cape Fear area, leaving many people looking for creative ways to beat the heat.

While many head to the beach or to a community pool, another cool option that’s free is Long Leaf Park at Oleander and South College Road.

One of the amenities of the park that’s a favorite for kids during the hot days is the splash pad in the center of the park.

It’s been several weeks since the pad was closed due to a maintenance issue.

With the issue fixed, dozens of kids have enjoyed the pad.

If you’re interested in visiting the pad, it’s important to remember that it closes at 7:30 at night.

And that isn’t the only way people are trying to stay cool this week.

One of the best-tasting ways to cool off is by enjoying some scoops of ice cream.

For many ice cream shops, this summer is really helping make up for the slow winter months.

Boombalatti’s downtown location is one shop enjoying high sales this summer.

Annalise Vanderveen is the manager for Boombalatti’s. She said she hopes more people see the shop as a special place to come and cool off.

I hope they see it as a welcoming place, a happy place, a place to just come in and get a treat and enjoy some family time,” Vanderveen said. “It’s (Boombalatti’s) Wilmington exclusive. So, it’s only here in Wilmington, it’s all homemade, so I just hope people really get the feel that its quality and it’s a good time.”

Vanderveen also said many people stop by on their way to enjoy concerts at Live Oak Pavilion.