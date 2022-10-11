Cape Fear River Watch hosting LakeFest at Greenfield Lake

LakeFest is returning again this month at Greenfield Lake (Photo: LakeFest)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is being held later this month at Greenfield Lake.

Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its annual LakeFest educational festival on October 22nd to celebrate science, nature, and wildlife native to the region.

The family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. near the boathouse at Greenfield Lake Park in Wilmington, with parking available at 298 Park St.

Attendees to LakeFest will enjoy games, crafts, activities, half-price paddle boat rides, nature tours, face painting, and educational exhibits from over 20 local environmental organizations, according to a press release.

Free nature tours will run at 11:00 am and 12:45 pm and will be limited to the first 30 individuals that register in-person during LakeFest. Nature tours run approximately 30-40 minutes. Paddle-boat, kayak, and canoe rentals will be half-off during LakeFest. Discounted rental rates are $5/hr for 2-seater paddle boats, single kayaks, and canoes and $7.50/hr for 4-seater paddle boats and tandem kayaks.

Food trucks will be available from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Food trucks include Paella Fusion, Port City Pops, and Buoy Bowls.