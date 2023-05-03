Cape Fear Roller Derby hosts triple-header for first bouts of the season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington ‘Feared the Fear’ on Saturday after Cape Fear Roller Derby held a triple-header for their first bouts of the season.

The event started at 2 p.m., spanning all the way until 9 p.m. The even had food trucks, a 50-50 raffle, concessions, merchandise, and of course, a lot of loud, fast fun.

The first bout was what the league calls a ‘mixer,’ where roller derby players from across the south came and played together in ‘mixed’ teams. Some players came all the way from Atlanta. Mixed teams ‘Flower Power’ and “That’s Groovy’ competed, with ‘Flower Power’ taking the win.

In the second bout, established team Carolina Wreckingballs and Collision Roller Derby faced off, with the Wreckingballs taking home a 300+ point victory.

And the third bout was also a mixer, with teams ‘The Grateful Dread’ and ‘Screech and Chong.’ ‘Screech and Chong’ came out on top.

Fredrick Foy, co-owner of the ‘Slice of Ice’ food truck, and first time derby attendee, said that derby was the place to be when it came to loud and exciting fun.

“It’s my first time experiencing it. It’s very intense,” Foy said. “A lot of action, a lot of bumping and grinding, a lot of physical play. I Love it.”

Cape Fear Roller Derby is holding an info session for new recruits on May 8 at Scooter’s Skating Rink from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.