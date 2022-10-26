Cape Fear schools among 389 districts receiving funds in $1 billion Clean School Bus Program

Bladen County Schools and Columbus County Schools have received grants to purchase new, cleaner school buses (Photo: WWAY)

(WWAY) — The Biden-Harris Administration has announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts.

Bladen County Schools have been awarded nearly $2 million for 5 new buses, with Columbus County Schools getting over $3.5 million for nine new buses.

The grants will help school districts across the country purchase over 2,400 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.

“As many as 25 million children rely on the bus to get to school each day. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, we are making an unprecedented investment in our children’s health, especially those in communities overburdened by air pollution,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said.

The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air, according to a press release.