Governor Cooper issues executive order accelerating transition to clean energy economy

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has issued an executive order directing swift action to accelerate the state’s transition to a clean energy economy.

According to a press release, the move will help create good jobs and opportunities for all North Carolinians while protecting public health and the environment.

“North Carolina has demonstrated that by leading the transition to clean energy we can grow our economy and create good paying jobs while reducing local pollution and confronting the climate crisis,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolina is already a national hub for truck and bus manufacturing and supply chain development, and we should not miss the opportunity to lead the market-driven transition already underway to cleaner and increasingly cheaper zero-emission technologies that benefit our economy and our communities.”

By reducing pollution from dirty vehicles that harm all North Carolinians and especially low-income communities and communities of color, the Order will encourage economic development and job growth across the state, maximize consumer choice for small businesses and advance the state’s climate and environmental justice objectives, according to the Governor’s Office.