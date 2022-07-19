Cape Fear Solar Systems employee earns prestigious industry certification

Cape Fear Solar Systems Solar Installer adds to NABCEP certified staff headcount

(Photo: Cape Fear Solar Systems)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Jackson Fyfe, Solar Installer for Cape Fear Solar Systems has earned the solar industry’s leading recognition from the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) and is now a NABCEP-certified PV Installation Professional.

NABCEP is the most respected and well-established national certification organization for renewable energy professionals.

Designation as a NABCEP PV Solar Installer is widely recognized to be the most important and meaningful certification of its kind in the solar industry.

To become NABCEP certified, solar professionals must pass a rigorous exam, sign a code of ethics, and take continuing education courses for re-certification every three years.

“I am honored to have earned the highest certification in the solar industry,” stated Jackson Fyfe.

Fyfe has been employed with Cape Fear Solar since December 2021. “We are all extremely proud of Jackson for his achievement. Our company offers the highest quality solar installations locally and NABCEP helps us give our customers extra confidence,” explains Robert Parker, Senior Project Manager and Commercial Project Developer for Cape Fear Solar Systems.

Parker is also one of the many NABCEP-certified professionals employed by the company.

When choosing a solar installation company, it is vital to hire local NABCEP-certified professionals.

Cape Fear Solar Systems is currently ranked as the number one installer in southeastern North Carolina by Solar Power World.