Cape Fear Volunteer Center gets into festive spirit for “Big Buddy” Christmas party

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Volunteer Center hosting a Christmas party to get participating families in its big buddy mentorship program in a festive mood for the soon approaching holiday.

The “Big Buddy” program is a one-on-one mentoring program that matches at-risk youth ages 5-17 in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties with positive adult role models.

Event attendees were able to make ornaments, gifts for their parents, decorate cupcakes, and enjoy hot chocolate.

Kids were also able to visit with Santa Claus.

This was the return of the annual event after a hiatus of nearly 2 years due to the pandemic.

“There’s one kid who said he hadn’t seen Santa yet. Like it’s something that not every kid gets to do. If they don’t have a chance to get out. If their families have limited mobility or just a chance to –if they’re working a lot it means a lot to be able to have this time to get to do all of the fun Christmas stuff,” said Miranda Lancaster, volunteer.

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center is still accepting donations for its Angel Tree, with plans to distribute items on Tuesday. Volunteers will also be delivering hot meals on Christmas eve to those in need.

For more information, you can call 910-392-8180 or email annie.anthony@capefearvolunteercenter.org.