Cape Fear volunteers deployed to help Kentucky flood victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Kentucky flooding is one the worst disasters in their region and local trained Red Cross volunteers from the Cape Fear region have been deployed to help.

More than 430 volunteers nationwide with the non-profit are on the ground in the Bluegrass State to provide shelter, food and emotional support for those impacted by the recent floods.

Volunteers are also helping victims replace prescription medications and eyeglasses, as well as medical equipment, like canes and wheelchairs, left behind in a mad dash to safety.

According to the Red Cross in the past two years they’ve responded to a new, major disaster, every 10 days.

Executive Director James Jarvis with the Red Cross is one of 22 local responders headed to Kentucky.

“I know that people in Eastern North Carolina are so supportive with their time, talent and treasures when we experienced disaster,” he said. “I would remind them that when Hurricane Florence happened here, 60 percent of the donations we received came from outside of the state.”

There are several ways to help, whether it be through monetary donations or through giving time.

“I would encourage folks if you can please support our life saving efforts,” he said.

The Red Cross covers the expense of all those deployed to Kentucky to help their relief efforts.

To learn more click here.