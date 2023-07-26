Capital Nissan of Wilmington raises $7k+ for Make-A-Wish

Capital Nissan raises money for Make-A-Wish (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two kids’ wishes will be granted thanks to the donation from a Wilmington business.

Capital Nissan of Wilmington worked to raise $7,500 for Make-A-Wish in order to grant the wishes of two children.

After learning the dealership was a little more than $2,500 short of its goal, one customer who wished to remain anonymous wrote a check for the exact amount needed.

The dealership hosted a celebration and appreciation event on Tuesday afternoon with ice cream, face painting, and more.