Car crashes into home in Winnabow

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Brunswick County.

I happened on Town Creek Road in Winnabow.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the home was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

WWAY will bring you more details as they become available.