Car drives through entrance of Wilmington International Airport

March 9, 2023

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A car drove through the entrance of Wilmington International Airport on Thursday night.

A spokesman for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a car crashed into the airport and ended up in the lobby around 7 p.m.

A spokesman with The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle had breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac. The vehicle then started leaving the tarmac and the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle ultimately ended up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows.

Deputies then detained the driver of the vehicle. He faces several state and federal charges.

No one was injured during the altercation.

ILM Airport issued a statement about the incident Thursday evening.

“An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies. The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning.”