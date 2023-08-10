Career events for seniors and veterans in the Cape Fear

NC Works partners with Cape Fear Workforce Development to offer services to people with special life experiences

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Older adults and veterans in the Cape Fear area have new options for connecting with local employers, now that Cape Fear Workforce Development has partnered with NC Works for a series of special events geared toward those populations.

“When people of a certain age get back into the workforce, they bring a lot of skills as well as reliability,” said Rhonda Royster, with Cape Fear Workforce Development.

“They understand a little about life and they’re going to be that very dedicated employee,” she added.

Seniors can attend a special hiring event August 15, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the NC Works Career Center, 5300-7 Main Street, Shallotte, NC.

Representatives from Brunswick Community College, United Way and other employers will be on hand, as will career advisers, to help seniors polish their resume.

For veterans, the focus is on transitioning military experience to real-world jobs,

and that can involve translating “military-speak” to relevant civilian terms.

“We can help them create a resume that really works for the job description they’re applying for,” Royster said.

The veterans event will be August 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the NC Works Career Center, 1994 S. 17th Street, Wilmington, NC.