Carolina Beach adding offices to Town Hall, asking visitors be cautious of construction

Carolina Beach Town Hall is undergoing construction (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Carolina Beach are asking Town Hall visitors be careful as they undergo construction.

Town Hall is in the process of adding offices to the main reception area.

Officials say much of the construction will be done on the weekends, but some is required on weekdays, too.

You are asked to use caution when using the middle entrance of the building.

The project is expected to last 3-4 weeks.