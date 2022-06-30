Carolina Beach Boardwalk Amusement Park holding ‘Golden Ticket’ contest to name their Ferris Wheel

(Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You only have a few days left to submit a name for the Carolina Beach Ferris Wheel.

The contest runs through July 4th, when a random winner will be drawn and awarded a Golden Ticket to come ride all of the rides every day through the 2022 season close on September 4th.

The Golden Ticket will allow the winner to visit the amusement park whenever they want through September. They can also bring up to 3 friends to enjoy the fun, as long as the winner is present (the Golden Ticket is non-transferable).

According to the Carolina Beach Boardwalk Amusement Park Facebook page, only one winner will be chosen. If multiple people choose the name of the wheel that is picked, organizers say they will draw randomly from the comments on their page with the same name.

Organizers say the winner will be notified via Facebook messenger after July 4th and by July 11th.