Carolina Beach Boardwalk amusement park opening this weekend

The Carolina Beach Amusement Park is opening this Saturday (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Boardwalk amusement park is opening this weekend.

The family-fun spot is opening at 5:00 p.m. for the first night of the season.

There’s a new ride coming this year. They’re adding a ‘Skydiver Carnival Ride’.

It appears to be similar to a Ferris wheel, but much faster and will twist and turn you.