Carolina Beach Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Annual Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday.
If you purchase an annual permit in person Thursday through December 31st, you get a discounted rate of $110 plus fees.
Starting January 1st, the price more than doubles to $225 plus fees.
In person purchases may be made using cash, credit or debit cards at:
Town of Carolina Beach Parking Office:
1708 Canal Drive Carolina Beach, NC 28428
December 2022 Business Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9AM-5PM (CLOSED for Christmas 12/23-12/25)
Carolina Beach Town Hall – Billing Department
1121 N. Lake Park Blvd. Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Business Hours: Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM (CLOSED for Christmas 12/23-12/27)