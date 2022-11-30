Carolina Beach Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday

Permits for Freeman Park in Carolina Beach go on sale Thursday (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Annual Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday.

If you purchase an annual permit in person Thursday through December 31st, you get a discounted rate of $110 plus fees.

Starting January 1st, the price more than doubles to $225 plus fees.

In person purchases may be made using cash, credit or debit cards at:

Town of Carolina Beach Parking Office:

1708 Canal Drive Carolina Beach, NC 28428

December 2022 Business Hours: Monday-Sunday, 9AM-5PM (CLOSED for Christmas 12/23-12/25)

Carolina Beach Town Hall – Billing Department

1121 N. Lake Park Blvd. Carolina Beach, NC 28428

Business Hours: Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM (CLOSED for Christmas 12/23-12/27)